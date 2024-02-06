Condolences to Namibia over death of President Hage Geingob
Namibia's President Hage Geingob passes away at hospital early on February 4. (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) - State President Vo Van Thuong on February 6 sent his condolences to Acting President of Republic of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba over the death of President Hage Gottfried Geingob.
Hage Gottfried Geingob (August 3, 1941 – February 4, 2024) was the third president of Namibia from 2015 until his death./.