Condolences to Namibia over death of President Hage Geingob hinh anh 1 Namibia's President Hage Geingob passes away at hospital early on February 4. (Photo: AFP) 

Hanoi (VNA) -  State President Vo Van Thuong on February 6 sent his condolences to Acting President of Republic of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba over the death of President Hage Gottfried Geingob.

Hage Gottfried Geingob (August 3, 1941 – February 4, 2024) was the third president of Namibia from 2015 until his death./.

VNA