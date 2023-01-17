Condolences to Nepal over plane crash
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 17 sent a message of condolences to his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal over the air crash on January 15.
The rescue force at the scene of the plane crash in Pokhara, central Nepal, on January 15, 2023 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 17 sent a message of condolences to his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal over the air crash on January 15.
The accident claimed 72 lives, becoming the worst plane accident in Nepal for 30 years./.