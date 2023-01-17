Politics Party leader receives visiting Speaker of RoK parliament Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong applauded the progress in the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) relations while receiving Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo in Hanoi on January 17.

Politics Cambodian province views Vinh Long as important partner Governor Oum Reatrey of the Cambodian province of Banteay Meanchey has said Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is an important partner of his province in a variety of important sectors.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords celebrated in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on January 17 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973-2023).