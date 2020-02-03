Condolences to NZ over passing of former PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 3 sent a message of condolences to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the passing of former PM Mike Moore.
Former NZ Prime Minister Mike Moore (Photo: Stuff)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 3 sent a message of condolences to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the passing of former PM Mike Moore.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also conveyed condolences to his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters./.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also conveyed condolences to his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters./.