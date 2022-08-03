Politics UK continues to recognise Vietnam’s new passports The United Kingdom will continue to recognise all passports issued by Vietnam despite some countries in the European Union rejecting the latest version due to missing place-of-birth information.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 3.

Politics President inspects special amnesty work in Dong Nai President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 3 inspected the implementation of the 2022 special amnesty work at Xuan Loc prison in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Politics Vietnam backs use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes Vietnam always supports the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a panel discussion themed “Nonproliferation, Nuclear Energy, and Climate Change” chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in New York on August 2.