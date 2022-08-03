Condolences to Philippines over earthquake losses
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 3 sent a message of condolences to President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the losses of human lives and property caused by a strong earthquake in Abra province last month.
Rescuers search for the missing after the earthquake in the Philippines. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 3 sent a message of condolences to President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the losses of human lives and property caused by a strong earthquake in Abra province last month.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son extended condolences to his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.
The 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rattled Abra province on Luzon island on July 27 morning, killed at least four people and injured some 60 others, according to the initial statistics./.