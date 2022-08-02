Politics Hanoi to host 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters on August 5 The 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21) will open in Hanoi on August 5 under the chair of Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last nighy by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam treasures traditional friendship with Greece: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese government always attaches importance to the traditional friendship with Greece while receiving Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias in Hanoi on August 1.