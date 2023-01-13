Politics Top legislator meets former NA leaders National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 13 chaired a meeting with former NA leaders, former members of the NA Standing Committee and full-time deputies of previous tenures, and retired staff members of the NA Office, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM’s Lao visit brings fresh air to Vietnam - Lao relations: Friendship association chairman Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s just-concluded visit to Laos brings fresh air into the Vietnam-Laos relations, contributing to deepening their special friendship and comprehensive cooperation, Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara in Vientiane has said.

World International law foundation of modern international order, world peace: ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has affirmed that international law is the foundation of modern international order and world peace in his remarks at the first open debate of the UN Security Council this year.