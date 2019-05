President of the Royal Privy Council and former Prime Minister of Thailand Prem Tinsulanonda (Photo: thestar.com.my)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 27 sent condolences to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha on the death of President of the Royal Privy Council and former Prime Minister Prem Tinsulanonda.Prem Tinsulanonda, born in 1920, served as the prime minister of Thailand from 1980 to 1988. He passed away in Bangkok on May 26. –VNA