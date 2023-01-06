Condolences to Vietnamese Catholic community over passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has cabled his condolences to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam (CBCV), Catholic dignitaries, priests, and community on the recent passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
In the message sent to the community on behalf of the VFF Presidium, Chien said the passing is a great loss to the universal Catholic Church in general and the CBCV in particular.
The VFF Presidium believes that the CBCV always guides Vietnamese Catholics to well implement the late pope’s teachings and ideas of charity, harmony, solidarity and commitment, in contribution to the construction and defence of the fatherland for the nation’s prosperity, democracy, justice, and civilisation.
Chien also presented the presidium to send a similar message of condolences to the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95./.