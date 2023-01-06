Society Yen Bai launches 20 ADB-funded projects The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has incorporated and prioritised resources for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions for the 2021-2025 period at a total cost of over 14 trillion VND (608 million USD).

Society VNA General Director underlines directions to fulfil 2023 tasks Secretary of the Party Committee and General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang has asked for upholding fundamental values, quickly grasping and adapting to situation, and mastering modern technology to effectively fulfil the agency's goals set for 2023.

Society An Giang: Authorities pay pre-Tet visit to border forces Representatives of the authorities in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 6 paid visits to officers and soldiers of the local border guard and forces on duty along the Vietnam-Cambodia border line ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Hanoi to address traffic congestion through increased investment in transport This year, Hanoi plans to increase investment in transport infrastructure and accelerate the progress of technical infrastructure investment projects, and major transport works to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.