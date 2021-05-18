Conference aims to boost consumption of Hai Duong farm produce amid COVID-19
A farmer in Hai Duong is harvesting lychee. (Photo: VNA)Hai Duong (VNA) - Authorities in the northern province of Hai Duong held an in-person and online conference on May 18 to bolster the consumption of local lychees and other outstanding agricultural products.
The conference was linked with 31 cities and provinces around Vietnam and more than 10 countries and territories, along with 200 international export companies and over 50 major distributors.
Hai Duong held the event amidst the current situation of COVID-19 with the aim of seeking markets for local agricultural products.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said the province needs to develop its processing industry in line with the taste and consumption trends of different markets.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will pay more heed to trade promotions to help Hai Duong boost the export of its farm produce in general and lychee in particular. It will provide assistance with origin tracing and sales on e-commerce platforms.
For his part, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang said Hai Duong has been working to improve value and quality in agricultural production.
The consumption and export of local farm produce, however, face major challenges against the backdrop of the pandemic, he noted.
Total fruit output in Hai Duong is estimated to reach 260,000 tonnes this year, including about 55,000 tonnes of lychees. Last year, the province exported 25,000 tonnes of lychees despite COVID-19, accounting for nearly one quarter of Vietnam's total shipment of the fruit abroad (98,000 tonnes).
It is now working to promote export to existing markets such as China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Malaysia, and the US, while also seeking new markets./.