President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates witness the signing of memoranda of understanding on investing in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon. (Photo: VNA)

– A conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 12 to promote investment in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi district s, drawing 550 delegates from businesses, ministries, localities, investors and economists.It was the largest event of its kind held after the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections hit the city, with committed capital amounting to nearly 17 billion USD, of which nearly 500 million USD received licences during the event.The conference aimed to call for investment in the two northwestern districts of HCM City, helping to turn them into ecological urban areas with high- technology agriculture Projects earmarked for investment were also highlighted, focusing on transport-technical infrastructure, industry, agriculture, trade-services, and education-culture-sport. Of which, transport-technical infrastructure has the highest number of projects.Addressing the event, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc underlined that Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts are promising areas for development with abundant advantages, especially those in strategic locations and strong transport connections with other localities through road and waterway systems.Describing the two localities as “sleeping dragons”, he held that investing in the two districts will help HCM City deal with problems in expanding its development space in a balanced manner, thus attracting more resources for the city’s economic development and easing pressure in infrastructure as well as challenges in housing and employment.