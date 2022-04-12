President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates look at the planning maps of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon. (Photo: VNA)

Expressing his delight at investment commitments worth nearly 17 billion USD at the event, he said planning procedures should be followed, and stressed the need for better planning efficiency in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi.The President underscored that people’s interests must come first during the implementation of the projects, which should target sustainable development.He directed HCM City and the two districts to coordinate with relevant agencies to resolve transport issues and improve its investment and business environment, while speeding up administrative reforms.President Phuc reminded investors to strictly implement their commitments and launch their projects as soon as possible.He asked local authorities of Hoc Mon and Cu Chi to support investors during their operations and help them in vocational training, ensuring harmony between the interests of the State, investors and local residents.At the event, businesses and investors announced their support for the two districts in building more than 1,000 houses for local people, along with scholarships for students./.