PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference in Hanoi on September 12. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference in Hanoi on September 12 to continue seeking measures for keeping macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, boosting growth, and ensuring major balances of the economy in the current context.
The conference gathered ministers, heads of ministries and sectors, economists, and representatives of international organisations in Vietnam. It followed a meeting on July 28 between the Government and some ministries and sectors that also discussed short- and long-term solutions to achieve the targets.
The PM pointed out that fast and complex developments in the global situation, including the fierce strategic competition, mounting inflationary pressure, changed monetary policies in some countries, growing crude oil and input material prices, and complicated climate change, have greatly impacted Vietnam.
Under the Party’s leadership and thanks to people and businesses’ engagement and experts’ advice, Vietnam has managed to keep the macro-economy stable, put inflation under control, promote growth, and ensure major balances.
International organisations have given positive assessments on the country’s economic situation and prospects, he noted, adding that Moody’s has raised Vietnam’s sovereign rating to Ba2 from Ba3 with a “stable” rating outlook, Nikkei given Vietnam the second place in the global COVID-19 Recovery Index rakings (up 12 positions), and the WB and IMF revised up their growth forecasts for the country.
However, PM Chinh noted, there are more difficulties and challenges than opportunities and advantages, so it is necessary to find out and create risk management tools.
In the current context, governance activities must be aligned with the reality and conducted in a flexible, appropriate and effective manner, he added.
The Government leader said after the conference, he will issue a directive on urgent issues and then a Government resolution to ensure more comprehensive leadership over the work./.