Business VinFast delivers first 100 VF 8s to customers in Vietnam Nearly a year after officially launching its high-end electric car duo, the VF 8 and VF 9 (formerly known as the VF e35 and VF e36), VinFast has officially handed over the first VF 8s to Vietnamese clients.

Business Vietnam- Laos trade turnover increases steadily Trade turnover between Vietnam and Laos hit 1.076 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, an increase of 27% compared to the same period last year.

Business Int’l exhibition on beauty products and technology attracts foreign brands The 2022 International Exhibition on Beauty Products, Technology and Services, Vietnam Beautycare Expo 2022, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 14 to 17.

Business Saigon Hi-tech Park attracts 12 billion USD in investment over two decades The Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 12 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment since its establishment 20 years ago.