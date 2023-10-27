Sci-Tech Binh Duong named Intelligent Community of the Year Vietnam’s Binh Duong Smart City has been named the 2023 Intelligent Community of the Year by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).

Videos 500 exhibitors attend int’l garment-textile fairs in HCM City A series of international trade fairs in the garment-textile and footwear sectors kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on October 25.

Sci-Tech Tech giants to attend Vietnam International Innovation Expo The Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2023 (VIIE 2023) will open at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi on October 28, according to the National Innovation Centre (NIC).

Sci-Tech Seminar delves into innovation roles in Vietnam's digital transformation The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Paris-headquartered Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) on October 25 co-organised a seminar on the driving force of innovation in the digital transformation context.