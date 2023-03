At the event (Photo: VNA)

– A hybrid conference on the application and development of hydrogen technology in Vietnam’s green energy transition took place in the central city of Da Nang on March 7, with the participation of managers, scientists, and businesses from Japan and Vietnam.Le Hoang Tai, deputy head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said the country is now making the first steps in shifting from traditional energy sources to renewable, green, and clean ones, and hydrogen is a clean energy source, with almost no pollution emissions.He said the Politburo’s Resolution 55-NQ/TW on orientation for the national energy development strategy to 2030 with a vision to 2045 has outlined an orientation for developing hydrogen energy. Accordingly, biofuels and hydrogen will be used in electricity generation, transportation, industry, civil and commercial buildings to accelerate energy transition and the building of a carbon-free economy.