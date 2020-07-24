Business Vietjet recognised as most inspiring Vietnamese brand worldwide Budget carrier Vietjet has been honored as the most inspiring Vietnam brand worldwide for winning the award “Vietnam Brand, Global Impact”.

Business Sacombank profit reaches 61.7 million USD in first half Sacombank has released its consolidated financial statements for the second quarter, with pre-tax profit going up by more than 10 percent from the same period last year to 441 billion VND (19 million USD).

Business Shrimp exports up 5.7 percent in H1 despite COVID-19 Shrimp exports increased by 5.7 percent year-on-year in January-June to 1.5 billion USD despite the impact of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).