Conference discusses national energy efficiency project from 2019-2020
Workers from Vietnam Electricity (EVN) instruct a business owners in Thanh Oai district, Hanoi, on how to use power economically and efficiently. (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a national conference in Nha Trang city in south-central Khanh Hoa province on July 24 to discuss the implementation of the National Energy Efficiency Programme in 2019-2020 (VNEEP3).
VNEEP3 aims to save 5-7 percent from the total national energy consumption between 2019 and 2025 and 8-10 percent in the 2019-2030 period, or around 60 tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE).
The programme has total funding of 8.2 trillion VND (354.2 million USD), including 4.4 trillion VND from the State budget and the remainder from local creditors.
MoIT has coordinated with ministries and localities to develop plans for 2020 and the 2021-2025 period. It has also completed a five-year framework plan for the implementation of nine project components, which focus on regulatory improvements; the provision of technical and financial assistance for the promotion of energy saving; building an energy data centre; an awareness raising campaign; and international cooperation and scientific studies.
By 2025, the programme is to have cut power losses to less than 6.5 percent and reduced average energy consumption in the industrial sector compared to the 2015-2018 period.
It will ensure that 70 percent of industrial parks and 50 percent of industrial clusters apply solutions to use energy economically and efficiently; that all key energy users apply energy management systems; and that all key transport companies provide courses to improve workers’ skills in operating vehicles in an energy-saving manner.
From 2006-2015, VNEEP helped Vietnam save more than 15 TOE of energy, and cut total national energy consumption by 3.4 percent and 5.65 percent, respectively, in 2006-2010 and 2011-2015. Vietnam has saved more than 9 billion kWh of electricity on average each year, equivalent to 15 trillion VND./.