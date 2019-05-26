Scene at the conference (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany on May 25 held a conference on teaching Vietnamese overseas, gathering 32 university lecturers, teachers, and Vietnamese volunteers who are teaching the language in Germany.In her opening speech at the event, Duong Thi Viet Thang, first secretary at the embassy and head of its department for education and overseas students, acknowledged efforts and contributions of the teachers.Reviewing the embassy’s activities in support of teaching Vietnamese language for Vietnamese expatriates and Germans, Thang hoped the conference will enable participating teachers to exchange their teaching methods, share difficulties, and suggest measures for better education of the language in contribution to preserving and spreading Vietnamese culture in Germany.At the event, Associate Professor Nguyen Chi Thuat, a visiting lecturer at the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland, delivered a presentation on the origin and development of Vietnamese, thus giving notes on teaching the language for expats and foreigners.Meanwhile, participating teachers discussed education methods targeting specific learner.On behalf of the embassy, Counselor Pham Hoang Tung said the embassy will continue equipping the teachers with necessary books and documents, helping them to tackle their teaching difficulties.In cities that house a large population of Vietnamese like Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Magdeburg, the Vietnamese associations have organised courses teaching the language. Teachers of these classes are mainly volunteers. Meanwhile, in Berlin, Brandenburg, and Sachsen states, Vietnamese has become an optional foreign language at schools and teachers are paid by local authorities.-VNA