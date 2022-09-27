Politics Vietnam, France agree to beef up cooperation in training civil servants Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra chaired an opening ceremony of the international training course for young managers and female officials from Vietnamese localities on “improving leadership skill, digital transformation and public administrative reform” at the Normandie School of Management in Le Havre city on September 26, as part of her working visit to France.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day marked in Thailand A reception to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on September 26, bringing together 400 delegates from the Thai government, ASEAN member nations’ embassies, the EU Delegation to Thailand, among others.

Politics Party official visits Vietnamese embassy in Belgium Tran Quoc Cuong, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels as part of his trip to Belgium on September 26.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.