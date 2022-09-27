Conference held to launch NA’s supervisory programme for 2023
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a conference on September 27 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong to launch the parliament’s supervisory programme for 2023.
The event, connected with 49 NA deputy delegations of localities via videoconference, is the second of its kind in the 2021 - 2025 tenure as an initiative of Chairman Hue to promote reforming and improving the NA and its Standing Committee’s performance.
Vice Chairman Phuong said apart from making laws and decisions on important issues, the NA’s Party delegation and the NA Standing Committee have also paid attention to taking concerted measures to reform and improve the parliament’s supervisory activities.
During the meeting, legislators will discuss measures for improving the NA’s supervision over two issues next year, namely the mobilisation, management, and use of resources for COVID-19 prevention and control; and the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on the national target programmes on new-style countryside building for 2021 - 2025, sustainable poverty reduction for 2021 - 2025, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021 - 2030.
They will also give opinions on two issues under the NA Standing Committee’s supervision in 2023, namely the implementation of the parliament’s resolutions on reforming the curriculum and textbooks of general education, and the enforcement of policies and law on energy development during 2016 - 2021.
The conference will also discuss ways to improve the coordination in supervisory activities, the organisation of question-and-answer activities, supervision enhancement to prevent and fight corruption, and measures for increasing the NA Standing Committee’s directions, supervision, and guidance for activities of People’s Councils./.