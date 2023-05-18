World RoK, Indonesia eye stronger industrial cooperation The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia plan to discuss measures to boost bilateral cooperation on nuclear power generation, supply chains of major minerals and other advanced industry sectors, the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on May 15.

World ASEAN Village Network to promote regional comprehensive cooperation The ASEAN Village Network (AVN) will focus on three cooperation areas in its implementation namely tourist village, digital village and One Village One Product (OVOP), in order to promote the comprehensive connectivity and development in the region.

World Russian Ambassador highlights potential of cooperation with ASEAN Russian Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Evgeny Zagaynov has underlined the importance of Southeast Asia in the world.

Videos Vietnam People’s Army-funded boarding school inaugurated in Laos A boarding culture and ethnicity school of the Lao People's Army built with Vietnamese funding was inaugurated in Vientiane on May 11. As a gift of the Vietnam People's Army to its Lao counterpart, this is one of the symbolic works of the special relationship between the two countries’ armies.