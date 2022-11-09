Society Over 300 Sri Lankan citizens in distress at sea brought ashore safely The southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s rescue force coordinated with representatives of the Sri Lanka Consulate General in HCM City to receive over 300 Sri Lankan nationals who were saved by a Japanese cargo ship after their boat faced a serious incident in the waters off the Vietnamese locality on November 8.

Society Cargill, CARE International partner to improve sustainable agriculture in Dak Lak Cargill and CARE International signed a Memorandum of Understanding for ‘She Thrives’, a programme to improve sustainable agriculture for rural communities in the central highland province of Dak Lak, in Hanoi on November 8.

Society Vietnamese companies honoured for exemplary gender equality practices Fifteen Vietnamese businesses on November 8 were honoured at the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards for their exemplary practices for gender equality.