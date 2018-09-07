Illustrative image (Source: internet)

- It is necessary to speed up the compilation of the Encyclopedia of Vietnam as it is a standard and essential learning tool and reference in the context of the country’s industrialisation, modernisation and international integration, an expert has said.Prof. Dr. Nguyen Quang Thuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) made the suggestion during a science conference on the project to compile the Encyclopedia of Vietnam held by VASS in Hanoi on September 6.After one year of completing the Encyclopedia outline, the book clarifies specificities of international economics and international experience in building encyclopedias.The project’s specific goal is building a system of 1,200 to 1,500 words and word headings with no duplicates, providing readers and searchers with the most concise contents.Thuan said that to successfully complete the compilation of the Encyclopedia, it should promote the building of macro and specific structure of the encyclopedia on international economics.Once the building is completed, it is necessary to arrange words in an appropriate order, especially in terms of interpretation of specific contents, he noted.He stressed the necessity to continue to make the outline and promote the building of macro structure in the coming time, especially in compiling words to avoid redundancy and lack of words, thus helping the editorial staff know more information and continue completing the outline of the Encyclopedia.At the event, participants discussed, shared and agreed on the development of the Encyclopedia in the field of international economics, towards contributing to raising people’s knowledge and serving the national construction, safeguarding and development.The Encyclopedia is hoped to become an official tool for learning and reference, which is very essential for the country’s industrialisation, modernisation and international integration.-VNA