Participants at the conference in Ha Tinh province (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Scientists and business managers gathered at a conference held in the central province of Ha Tinh on August 1, sharing practical experience in promoting green growth and responding to climate change.At the event, organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in collaboration with the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment and the local Department of Natural Resources and Environment, participants recommended possible measures to carry out the national strategy on green growth and climate change response in each locality and each sector.Mechanisms and policies to engage local residents in green practices were on the table while the role of social organisations in supervising the implementation of green growth strategy was highlighted.According to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment Phan Lam Son, as green growth is the core of the province’s sustainable socio-economic development, Ha Tinh province has proactively responded to climate change, promoted economic restructuring by shifting to a more effective economic growth model based on advanced technologies and high-quality human resources.As a locality hard hit by natural disasters every year, local organisations and businesses have worked to raise public awareness of natural disaster prevention. Meanwhile, a wide range of projects have been carried out to improve the resilience of the community to climate change-related impacts, comprising an embankment construction project in Loc Ha district, water management project in Ha Tinh city, and project to plant, restore and preserve mangrove forests in Nghi Xuan and Cam Xuyen districts, and Ky Anh town.-VNA