Politics ☕️Afternoon briefing on February 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ☀Morning digest February 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Politburo meets with former senior Party, State leaders The Politburo held a meeting with former leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front on the occasion of the Lunar New Year at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi on February 19.

Politics Politburo meets with former Party, State leaders The Politburo on February 19 held a meeting with former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.