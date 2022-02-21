Conference launches tasks for People’s Councils in 2022
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a conference in Hanoi on February 21 to review the performance of provincial-level People’s Councils in northern localities last year and launch tasks for 2022.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered remarks at the event.
Nguyen Thi Thanh, head of the Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs, said the NA Standing Committee would have held a conference reviewing the 2016 - 2021 performance of the People’s Councils last year, but instead, it sent a review report to localities due to the complex COVID-19 situation.
In the new tenure, the NA Standing Committee decided to organise the conference annually, and meetings will take place in the northern, central, and southern regions separately in 2022 in adaptation to the pandemic, she noted.
Participants in the conference in Hanoi on February 21 (Photo: VNA)In the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 - 2026 tenure, 3,721 deputies were elected to provincial-level People’s Councils, 22,550 to district-level councils, and 239,788 others to councils at the communal level.
In 2021, despite the pandemic’s continued impact, the Vietnamese economy still posted stable development and kept its attractiveness to foreign investors, which was partly attributed to efforts by all-level People’s Councils - the local organ of the State power and the representative of the people’s will, aspirations, and right to mastery that made important decisions to implement the Party’s guidelines and policies and the State’s laws, according to a report delivered at the conference.
At the event, permanent members of the People’s Councils from some localities reported on their councils’ performance outcomes and experience in 2021, which showed many new and positive points in their organisation and working method. They also proposed several tasks and solutions for this year./.