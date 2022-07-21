Conference looks into resolutions adopted at fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee
More than 1 million officials and Party members nationwide participated in a conference looking into resolutions adopted at the fifth plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, in Hanoi on July 21.
At the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 1 million officials and Party members nationwide participated in a conference looking into resolutions adopted at the fifth plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, in Hanoi on July 21.
The national conference was held by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in both online and in-person formats.
The participants heard thematic reports on the perfection of institutions and policies to raise the efficiency and effectiveness of land management and use; agriculture, farmers and rural areas; collective economy; and the quality of Party members in the new situation, among others.
With the high sense of responsibility, the drastic engagement of the entire Party and political system and the consensus of the public, the resolutions are expected to be put into place soon, contributing to implementing the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee took place in Hanoi last May.
In his closing remarks at the session, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that to implement tasks and solutions set in the resolutions adopted at the meeting, it is necessary to quickly and seriously build and put into place action programmes and plans./.