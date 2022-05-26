Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Authorities of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh held a conference on May 25 on the implementation of tasks and solutions to improve the local business climate and competitiveness.

It was also to analysed Quang Ninh’s provincial competitiveness index (PCI) in 2021 and discussed orientations and solutions to sustain good results this year.

According to the PCI 2021 report released by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the province gained the highest score of 70.02 percent.

This is the fifth year in a row Quang Ninh has topped the charts, and the ninth year it has been in the top five.

Addressing the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky said Quang Ninh has viewed raising its competitiveness as an important political task, and urged local authorities to step up the settlement of administrative procedures in the online environment, and focus on the fields of taxation, land, social insurance, the environment, construction, and fire prevention and control, which received low rankings last year.

Participants at the event put forth recommendations for the province to speed up administrative reform as well as improve its investment and business climate.

Chairman of the Quang Ninh Business Association Pham Van The expressed his hope that local leaders will maintain regular dialogues with firms so as to promptly address bottlenecks.

Collectives and individuals with outstanding contributions to the province’s PCI in the 2017-21 and 2021 were honoured during the conference.

Quang Ninh targets to raise its PCI score this year to 75.38, an increase of 2.36 percentage points compared to that in 2021. It also aims to have six sub-indexes in the top five./.