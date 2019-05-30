The international conference and expo “Security World 2019” looks to strengthen data protection and cyber security for the public and the financial-banking sectors. (Photo: VNA)

Domestic and foreign experts are gathering at the international conference and expo “Security World 2019”, which opened in Hanoi on May 29, to discuss measures to strengthen data protection and cyber security for the public and the financial-banking sectors.Speaking at the event, the 13th of its kind in Vietnam, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber Security and High-tech Crime Prevention Do Anh Tuan said that cyber attacks in Vietnam have become more complicated and unpredictable in recent time, particularly in state management agencies.Statistics from the national cyber security monitoring centre under the Ministry of Information and Communications show that Vietnam’s IT system was hit by 10,220 cyber attacks in 2018, including 5,932 Phishing attacks, 3,198 web defacements and 1,090 malwares.The banking sector alone suffered various attacks, causing critical consequences to local businesses and organisations. Hackers said they hijacked personal data of 5.4 million customers at Thegioididong mobile phone distribution chain, and 275,000 customers at Co-opbank.Deputy Head of the Government Cryptography Committee Nguyen Dang Dao said that cyber attacks target e-commerce and the finance-banking sector to steal personal information of users, as well as state-owned agencies to burgle national data. Besides, hackers also use artificial intelligence (AI) to launch malicious attacks.The Security World 2019 is organised to help state-owned agencies, banks and financial institutions to get an insight into cyber attack risks to have timely response to the rapid development of security threats.The conference highlighted Vietnam’s current cyber security situation, security measures for financial and banking sector in Vietnam and the latest threats to information security in 2019 in ASEAN and Singapore’s experiences in InforSec assurance.More than 20 renowned IT firms like Viettel, VNPT, McAfee, Cybertrap, Rostelecom-Solar, Parasoft, Fujitsu, and DTASIA, among others, bring to the Security World 2019 expo their latest security solutions and products.The expo runs through May 30 at JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi.-VNA