Vietnam’s export revenue in 2022 is expected to reach about 368 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 9.46%, according to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Today, Vietnam is celebrating the 77th anniversary of National Day. Colourful flags and flowers can be seen in both urban and rural areas. People nationwide can’t help but be happy and excited, because such an atmosphere was impossible during the 2 years of COVID-19. In returning to normality, the Government together with the people and the business community, made remarkable contributions.