Business Vietnam’s outbound investment up nearly 16 percent in eight months Vietnam invested a total of 330 million USD abroad in the first eight months of this year, up 15. 8 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.

Business Pig imports push domestic pork prices down Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Experienced investors still interested in property market: experts Experienced investors continue to pour money into the real estate market despite the problems the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for the sector.

Business Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors More foreign participation is forecast in Vietnam’s construction market over the coming years, buoyed by the gradual opening up of the Vietnamese economy to foreign investors and the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure development.