Conference reviews external information service in 2022
The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education hosted a national conference to review the external information service and communications about seas and islands, border demarcation and marker planting, and border management in 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City on December 24.
Head of Department of News for Foreign Services of the Vietnam News Agency Dao Dieu Huong (C) receives certificate of merit of the Commission for the department's achievements in external information work in 2022 (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia spoke highly of the performance of the external information service and communications about seas, islands, and land border-related issues in the context of the challenging year.
The work has contributed to firmly protecting the ideological foundation of the Party, strengthening the people's faith in the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, enhancing social consensus, winning support from international friends, and mobilising all resources for the national socio-economic development, he said.
Nghia, who is also head of the steering committee for external information work, called for more efforts and determination from agencies and people that are working in the sector so as to achieve better results in 2023.
It is necessary to consider the external information service and communications about seas, islands, and borders as an important front, he said.
Nghia also emphasised the need to renew and diversify methods of information and communication, and effectively promote the application of new communication forms, thus increasing the image and position of Vietnam, and contributing to defending the nation.
With the close attention and direction of the Party and State leaders, the engagement of ministries, sectors and localities, the external information service and communications about seas, islands, and land border-related issues in 2022 have produced good results, helping popularise policies on economic recovery, investment attraction, green economy development, digital transformation, supply chain transformation; and Vietnam's viewpoint and stance on international issues, and information about cooperation relationship with other countries, Nghia said.
Speaking at the event, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu stressed that media and external information are tools to protect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Vu Viet Trang, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), one of the leading providers of external information service, raised some issues that need more attention in order to enhance the effectiveness of external information and communication work.
On this occasion, the Central Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education presented certificates of merit to organisations and individuals with outstanding achievements in the external information service and communications about seas and islands, border demarcation and marker planting, and border management in 2022./.