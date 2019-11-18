Business Open-end funds expect stronger performance in 2020 Open-end funds in Vietnam are looking forward to better performances in 2020 as more investors seek assistance from funds’ products and services.

Business VN30 firms take 92 percent of all top listed firms’ total Q3 profits The top 60 biggest companies by market capitalisation and trading liquidity on the two local stock exchanges saw combined post-tax profit gain of 22.5 percent to 46.75 trillion VND (2 billion USD) in the third quarter of 2019.

Business Pork supply to meet demand on domestic market next months Although pork is plentiful right now, the demand is expected to rise at the end of the year, then rocket by as much as 25 percent when the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday is coming near.

Business Long journey of Vietnamese fruits to Australia Longan has become the fourth kind of Vietnamese fruit to be exported to Australia after litchi, mango and dragon fruit. However, experts say there is still a lot of work needed for Vietnam to secure a firm foothold in the market.