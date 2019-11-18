Conference reviews restructuring of agro-forestry companies
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The restructuring of agro-forestry companies has created jobs to workers in border, remote and ethnic minority regions, contributing to socio-political stability, agricultural and new rural development, heard a conference in Hanoi on November 18.
The event aimed to review the five-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.30-NQ/TW dated March 12, 2014 and the Government’s Decree No.118/2014/ND-CP dated December 17, 2014, on the arrangement, renewing, development and improvement in the operational efficiency of agricultural and forestry companies.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for Business Innovation and Development, said 160 out of the 256 agro-forestry companies shifted to the new model as of June 30, 2019, adding that the Government will strive to basically complete the task by 2020.
A number of agro-forestry companies have adopted the equitisation model and attracted investors with financial capacity, sci-tech mastery and governance skills, he said.
In his speech, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pointed out shortcomings regarding land use at plantations and wastefulness of land and resources that violate interests of businesses, individuals and organisations.
He highlighted the need to fine-tune laws and policies; effectively manage land, forest and human resources; and pay attention to job creation and ensuring livelihoods of local residents, especially ethnic minorities.
The Government leader also directed the Committee for Management of State Capital to thoroughly review the restructuring of coffee, rubber and forestry corporations which are managing a vast area of land./.
