Videos Vietnam attracts more than 14 billion USD of FDI in H1 The amount of foreign direct investment pouring into Vietnam topped 14 billion USD in the first six months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced.

Business Ho Chi Minh City record strong FDI inflows in H1 Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.18 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 60.07%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam’s economy lures New Zealand exporters Vietnam is emerging as a good option for Kiwi exporters looking to diversify where they sell their goods, said New Zealand’s new site 1news.co.nz in a recent article.

Business Import demand should be reviewed to boost rice export to ASEAN market: experts There is still room for Vietnamese exports to grow in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market, including rice, the country's major export. However, it is necessary for enterprises to review the import demand of each country, pay attention to brand building as well as enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese rice, experts said.