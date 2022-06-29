Conference reviews Vietnam-Guangdong cooperation
A conference reviewing cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, localities and Guangdong province of China was held in virtual form on June 29 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and Guangdong’s Vice Governor Wang Xi.
Vietnamese and Chinese officials take part in the teleconference on June 29. (Source: VNA)
Opening the conference, the eighth of its kind, Deputy FM Hieu expressed joy at the positive developments in the Vietnam-China relationship in general and between Vietnamese ministries, localities and Guangdong in particular.
Guangdong has the biggest trade revenue with Vietnam among Chinese localities, with bilateral trade up 16.2 percent in 2021 to 47.42 billion USD, accounting for more than one quarter of Vietnam-China trade value.
Guangdong companies invested nearly 2 billion USD in Vietnam in 2019-2020.
Deputy minister Hieu said amidst fast developments in global and regional economic situation, the two sides should actively seek new fields and modes for their cooperation with a view to optimizing their respective potential and strengths as well as new-generation free trade agreements in the region.
He suggested the two sides increase exchange and contact at all levels and actively promote the connectivity of development strategies between the “Two corridors - One belt” and “Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area” frameworks.
Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the event. (Source: VNA)The Vietnamese official also proposed enhancing land, railway, maritime and aviation transport connectivity so as to ensure stability of supply and production chains in the two countries and the region, along with expanding collaboration in supporting industry, hi-tech agriculture, digital economy and e-commerce.
Hieu affirmed that Vietnam welcomes and creates favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from Guangdong, to expand their investment in Vietnam in hi-tech and environmentally-friendly projects. He asked Guangdong authorities to continue facilitating and increase the import of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery products.
Vice Governor of Guangdong Wang Xi affirmed that his province attaches special importance to developing the friendship and substantive cooperation with Vietnamese ministries and localities.
He noted that the official coming into effect of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement has brought about great opportunities for Guangdong and Vietnamese localities.
He proposed that the two sides boost collaboration in fields of their respective strengths such as e-commerce, digital economy, innovation, and promote connectivity of development strategies and infrastructure, thus facilitating goods flows and maintaining supply chains.
Guangdong is also ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Vietnamese ministries and localities in health care, education, culture and tourism, Wang said.
At the conference, the two sides discussed in depth ways to enhance the quality of economic-trade ties, promote linkages of small- and medium-sized enterprises and boost the connectivity of development strategies between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong./.