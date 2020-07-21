Society HCM City to gift nearly 79 billion VND to revolution contributors Ho Chi Minh City plans to present over 79 billion VND (3.43 million USD) to those who contributed to the country’s revolution on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

Society Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Society Mass mobilisation work for OVs reviewed Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai held a working session in Hanoi on July 20 with leaders of the Foreign Ministry and the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) to review the mass mobilisation work for Vietnamese community abroad in the current context.