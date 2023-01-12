Business Vietnam’s 2023 economic scenarios mapped out The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has sketched out two scenarios for the Vietnamese economy in 2023.

Business More German firms eyeing investment opportunities in Vietnam Germany's weekly Die Zeit (The Times) has ran an article spotlighting Vietnam's prosperous economy and its open-door policy to investors, affirming that these has helped attract more German firms to explore investment and business opportunities in the country.

Business Vietnam, Laos look to foster bilateral investment Visiting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired the two countries’ investment cooperation conference in Vientiane on January 12.

Business Vietnam – South Africa trade hoped to take strides: Ambassador Trade between Vietnam and South Africa is expected to further expand on the basis of the current solid foundation, Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Hoang Van Loi has said.