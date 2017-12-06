HCM City (VNA) – The Bank of China in Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange held a conference in HCM City on December 5, aiming to seek cooperation with Vietnamese securities companies to lure Chinese investment to Vietnam.



Speaking at the conference, a representative from the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment said Vietnam is exceptional among major markets in Southeast Asia.



The official explained that in the first 11 months of this year, especially November, many foreign companies participated in divestments of Vietnam’s State-run groups and corporations.



Vietnam’s stock market has grown the best in the region, even surpassing Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, with the index up 45 percent compared with earlier this year, the official said.-VNA





