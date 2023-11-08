Health Ministry encourages mask-wearing, disinfection given downgraded COVID-19 status The Ministry of Health has issued a dispatch to ministries, government agencies, and people's committees of centrally run localities regarding the prevention and control of COVID-19 as a Group B disease.

Health Hue Central Hospital wins first prize at ASEAN colorectal surgeon competition The Hue Central Hospital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue won the first prize at the recent colorectal surgeon competition through videos held by the ASEAN Society of Colorectal Surgeons (ASCS) in Bangkok, according to deputy director of the hospital Hoang Thi Lan Huong.

Health Some COVID-19 prevention and control documents removed Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed Decision No. 1269/QD-TTg on removing some documents on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control that were issued by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Prime Minister.

Health Forum explores potential of innovation in health sector A forum was held at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hanoi on October 29 with a focus on the application of medical technology to health care.