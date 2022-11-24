Conference seeks ways to mobilize resources for ethnic minority, mountainous areas
The building of cooperation programmes to mobilise resources and attract investment for the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2025 was the focus of an international conference in Hanoi on November 24.
Minister-Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs Hau A Lenh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
The event was organised by the Central Steering Committee for National Target Programmes in 2021-2025 in coordination with the World Bank and United Nations in Vietnam, aiming to share information with international organisations and development partners in financing the programme.
In opening the conference, Minister-Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs Hau A Lenh appreciated the support of development partners and donors such as the WB, the ADB, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Irish Embassy, Vingroup’s Thien Tam foundation, to name just a few.
He said the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas has faced many challenges, particularly a shortage of funding, hence the need to mobilize domestic resources and financing from international organizations.
Lenh called for the engagement of development partners and donors both in and outside the country to help finance the programme and share experience and new ways of doing things for more effective and economical implementation.
At discussions during the conference, delegates from ethnic minority and mountainous areas spoke about their localities’ need for financing and shared success stories in securing support from international organisations and enterprises.
They also proposed mechanisms for cooperation and support in socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, such as a network supporting business startups./.