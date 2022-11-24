Society "Run for the Heart 2023" charity programme launched The “Run for the Heart 2023”, an annual charity programme which aims to raise funds for children who need heart surgeries, has been launched by VinaCapital Foundation and Gamuda Land Vietnam.

Society World Peace Council’s 22nd Assembly elect new Executive Committee The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), which is underway in Hanoi, elected a new executive committee with 40 members on November 24.

Society Ha Giang province, RoK’s Beoun county cooperate in labour export The People’s Committee of northern Ha Giang province and authorities of Boeun county in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongbuk province on November 24 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the supply of seasonal labourers.

Society Driving centres ask to delay virtual cabin requirement Many driving training centers are balking at regulation that requires them to purchase virtual cabins costing billions of VND to train drivers, claiming it will cause more financial burdens as they are still struggling to operate after the COVID-19 pandemic.