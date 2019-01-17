Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

– An international conference was jointly held by the Vietnam Association of Community Colleges (VACC), the British Columbia Council for International Education (BCCIE), and the Hue College of Transport to discuss measures to facilitate education partnerships between Vietnam and Canada.Participants reviewed the Vietnam-Canada partnership in education, offered ideas to ensure the quality and transfer of education programmes, and shared experience and opinions on steps to promote bilateral partnership in the field in a sustainable manner.According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Quang Minh, Vice Chairman of the VACC, Vietnam and Canada boast extensive potential for cooperation.He suggested that universities and colleges form a partnership network through key groups, while also paying closer attention to attracting gifted Vietnamese students to study in Canadian high schools.Sharing Minh’s ideas, Dr Sherri Bell, Principal of Canada’s Camosun College, stressed the need for both sides to understand each other’s cultural and educational conditions.She said that both sides should accept their differences and talk directly with each other for successful cooperation at all level.According to statistics from the Canadian Consulate General in Vietnam, more than 14,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in Canada, the biggest number among the student community from Southeast Asian countries and the fifth among the foreign student community.Vu Thanh Binh – Vice Director of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment under the Ministry of Education and Training – said that the ministry has implemented a number of programmes to foster education cooperation between the two countries, including those to reduce tuition for Vietnamese students in Canada and introduce Canadian training programmes in Vietnam.Additionally, the two sides have done well to promote collaboration and connectivity among localities of both countries, he noted.–VNA