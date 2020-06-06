The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has built a detailed plan to organize regular activities to support domestic enterprises to utilize all the opportunities that the EV-FTA can bring, especially amid the global markets greatly impacted by the CO-19 pandemic. This is also a chance to enhance the reconstruction of import-export market as well as supply chain.

One of the key task is to enhance supply industry program, international programs on trade promotion and national trademark,… to help small and medium enterprises connect with foreign firms and markets, fully entering the EU regional supply chain.

The ministry is actively communicating with EU on preparation for the implementation of the agreement, including building a procedure to issue tax quota for goods exported from Vietnam./.

VNA