Conference to enhance unity of awareness, action regarding OV affairs
The upcoming conference on implement the Politburo’s Conclusion regarding overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs aims to ensure the coherence in awareness and actions among agencies and organisations and enhance their understanding of the significance of the matter to great national unity, according to Ambassador Ngo Trinh Ha, Vice Chairman of the State Committee on OV Affairs.
More than 40 OVs from 17 countries on a visit to Truong Sa island district and DK1 Platform. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming conference on implement the Politburo’s Conclusion regarding overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs aims to ensure the coherence in awareness and actions among agencies and organisations and enhance their understanding of the significance of the matter to great national unity, according to Ambassador Ngo Trinh Ha, Vice Chairman of the State Committee on OV Affairs.
Ha said that the conference will gather more than 500 delegates from ministries, sectors and localities at all levels both inside and outside the country.
He said that the conclusion further clarifies specific solutions to deal with problems and shortcomings in OV affairs, showing the sentiments and responsibility of the Party and State towards the OV community.
Ambassador Ngo Trinh Ha (Photo: baoquocte.vn)The ambassador said that the document underlines that fostering great national solidarity is among the major tasks of the country in the time to come, adding that the Foreign Ministry is working with other ministries and sectors to build a project to enhance national solidarity among the Vietnamese people inside and outside the country, while taking actions to care for the OV community.
It can be said that the work has never received so much attention and active coordination as present, he said, holding that this is an important premise to implement the work more comprehensively and strongly as required by the 13th Party Congress, thus promoting the strength of the great national solidarity bloc, contributing to realising the aspiration and development vision of the country in the new period./.