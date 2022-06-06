Conference to focus on future of internet
Hanoi (VNA) – A conference will be held by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) in the central city of Da Nang from June 22-25 to discuss the future of the internet.
More than 300 leading internet experts, both locally and internationally, are expected to participate in a plenary session and three workshops during the four-day event.
The VNNIC Internet Conference will be a forum for the participants to address internet-related problems and how to exploit values and resources to build a better future for the community.
It will also be a platform for discussions among regulators in IT; providers of internet, mobile, cloud, and content services; members of the Vietnam National Internet Exchange (VNIX) and Vietnam IP addresses; regional internet associations and organisations; and leaders of major internet and IT corporations like Cloudflare, NTT and Inforblox.
The event will touch on various topics, from IPv6-based 5G/6G technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing and blockchain; IPv6 conversion at government offices and development of local IT infrastructure; expansion of regional and international internet access to make Vietnam a regional connectivity hub.
There will also be presentations on new technologies and services in security and safety of critical infrastructure, routing security, and 5G and cloud; as well as training for university students./.
