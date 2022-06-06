Sci-Tech National programme pushes for innovation among enterprises The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has been accelerating support for Vietnamese companies to promote technology transfer and develop new technologies for the creation of higher-quality and value-added products under the national technology innovation programme by 2030, according to an official.

