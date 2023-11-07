NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a working session in Hanoi on November 7 to review preparations for a conference to launch the legislature’s 2024 supervision programme.

Speaking at the session, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said the conference will review the implementation of the 2023 supervision programme by the NA and its Standing Committee and discuss measures to effectively carry out the 2024 programme. It will also examine detailed supervision plans of the four supervisory teams of the NA and the NA Standing Committee in 2024.

The conference will be held this month with the attendance of 250 delegates and linked with 62 cities and provinces nationwide. It will be the second time such conference has been held.

NA Chairman Hue said the conference should also assess the outcomes of the 2023 supervision programme with a view to drawing lessons for the work in 2024. He particularly stressed coordination in supervisory activities, and evaluation of results for each supervision.

He asked the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and the NA committees to enhance their oversight of specific cases to deal with larger issues more effectively, as well as exercise their authority to issue resolutions and conclusions to improve the effectiveness of supervision work./.