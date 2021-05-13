Barcodes and stamps showing geographical indication granted to lychee grown in Hai Duong's Thanh Ha district for exports (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The People’s Committee of the northern province of Hai Duong will organise a conference on May 18 to promote local lychee and other agricultural products.

Organised in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies, the conference will be held both online and in-person and be connected to sites at home and abroad such as the UK, Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Hong Kong (China), the US, Japan, France, Singapore, and China.

Participants will look at the production and consumption of lychee and other agricultural products in Hai Duong last year and orientations and forecasts for this year.

Representatives from management agencies and scientists from major markets will also brief the conference on demand in and the requirements set by these export markets.

Notably, representatives from major e-commerce platforms like Alibaba and Lazada as well as VinCommerce - the owner of the largest Vietnamese retail chain - and other businesses and processors will discuss cooperation opportunities.

There will also be a ceremony to kick-off a programme promoting Hai Duong lychee and other agricultural products on e-commerce platforms, and a signing ceremony for cooperation agreements between Hai Duong and Alibaba and Lazada.

Lychee and a number of other agricultural products in Hai Duong are to be harvested soon. The province has 9,186 ha of lychee this year, of which 1,000 ha have been granted VietGap certification and 50 ha GlobalGap certification.

Thanh Ha district, dubbed as the “lychee capital” of Hai Duong, has 3,328 ha of the fruit with total output estimated at 50,000-55,000 tonnes. Some 155 ha have received area codes for export to the US, Australia, the EU, Japan, and Singapore./.