The working session held in central Nghe An province on August 14 to discuss the organisation of the trade promotion conference in Thailand next month (Photo: VNA)

– A conference is scheduled to take place in Thailand next month to promote trade between the country and Vietnam.The event, slated for September 26 – 30, will feature more than 400 booths introducing a wide range of products in various fields, including agriculture, service, tourism, high technology, export – import and finance.A seminar will also be held as part of the conference to help Vietnamese and Thai firms share experience and new business models to improve their capacity amidst the digital era. About 500 entrepreneurs representing companies from both countries are expected to attend this seminar.The trade promotion conference will also help the countries’ businesses to seek trade partnership with those from nearly 30 countries and territories.A working session on the conference organisation was held in central Nghe An province on August 14, gathering local officials and representatives of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese and the Business Association of Thai Vietnam.Vice Chairman of the Nghe An People’s Committee Le Ngoc Hoa affirmed that his province will send businesses to the conference in Thailand. It has assigned its investment promotion centre to work with relevant agencies to select participating companies and typical products to be introduced.He said the northeastern region of Thailand is a potential market for goods of Vietnam, including Nghe An, to gain a firm foothold. The upcoming conference will be a chance for the province’s businesses to boost the export of local products such as processed farm produce, garment and handicrafts to Thailand.Nghe An also encourages its enterprises to actively seek investment opportunities in Thailand, Hoa said, adding that at the event, it will call on firms of overseas Vietnamese to boost cooperation with local companies to invest in industrial parks. -VNA