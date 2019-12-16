Confucius Institute in Vietnam fosters Vietnam-China cultural exchange
The Confucius Institute has done its best to foster cultural exchange and friendship between Vietnam and China, said Vice Rector Nguyen Thi Cuc Phuong at a ceremony to mark the institute’s 5th anniversary in Hanoi on December 15.
Confucius Institute in Vietnam fosters Vietnam-China cultural exchange. (Photo: VNA)
The Confucius Institute, located at the Hanoi University (HANU), was founded in 2014 under a partnership between HANU and Guangxi Normal University (China).
The institute offers Chinese language courses and promotes Chinese culture to strengthen the two countries’ friendship, Phuong said.
By the end of November this year, about 1,770 students had attended various courses at the institute while over 28,900 people have taken part in cultural events.
The institute has sent lecturers to teach at HANU’s faculty of Chinese studies and opened various Chinese language courses as well as seminars and workshops on the Chinese language, arts, culture, society and economics, she noted.
A Chinese Culture Week and Chinese language contests are held annually to provide a platform for Vietnamese students to show off their language skills and artistic talents, she added.
The vice rector said the institute will focus on improving the quality of and expanding education in Chinese to further enhance bilateral ties between the people of the two countries in the coming time./.