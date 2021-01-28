Politics Messages of congratulations extended to 13th National Party Congress The communist parties of Canada, the US, Jordan and Sri Lanka have sent congratulatory messages to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which is being held in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.

Politics National Party Congress receives more greetings from communist parties The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has received congratulatory messages from the communist parties of Russia, France and India.

Politics Congratulatory messages show solidarity, friendship, cooperation with Vietnam A large number of parties, organisations, diplomatic delegations, and friends around the world have extended congratulatory messages to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), expressing their solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

Politics Party Congress – key to future: Venezuelan diplomat Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno has praised the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past 91 years, while emphasising the significance of the 13th National Party Congress to the future of Vietnam.