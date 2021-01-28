Congratulation to Mongolian Prime Minister
Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene (Photo: Wikipedia/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 28 sent a message of congratulations to Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on being approved as Prime Minister of Mongolia by the country’s Parliament.
Vietnam and Mongolia established diplomatic ties on November 17, 1954. Over the past 67 years, the two countries’ friendship and cooperation have seen new steps of development with achievements in such fields as politics, economy, education, culture and people-to-people exchange.
Vietnam and Mongolia have closely cooperated at international and regional forums that they are members, contributing to maintaining peace regional and international stability./.