Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli (right) at the swearing-in ceremony(Source: AFP/VNA)



– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 23 sent a message of congratulation to the new Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli.Sharma Oli, who is Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), became the 41st Prime Minister of Nepal on February 15.-VNA