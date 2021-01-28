Congratulations continue flowing in for 13th National Party Congress
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has received an additional 83 congratulatory letters and messages from parties, organisations, diplomatic delegations, and friends worldwide over the past few days.
A view of the January 28 session of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has received an additional 83 congratulatory letters and messages from parties, organisations, diplomatic delegations, and friends worldwide over the past few days.
As of January 26, the congress had received 298 congratulatory letters and messages from 149 parties, six regional and international organisations, 93 friendship and people’s organisations, 25 diplomatic delegations, and 16 individuals from 92 countries.
Political parties and agencies subordinate to political parties around the globe have also sent tens of congratulatory messages to the congress./.