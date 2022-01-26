Congratulations extended to Australia on national day
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley of Australia on the 234th anniversary of Australia Day (January 26).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his congratulations to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the national day of Australia.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled a congratulatory message to his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.
Vietnam and Australia officially established diplomatic ties on February 26, 1973, and a comprehensive partnership in 2009. They lifted their ties to a strategic partnership in 2018. In particular, in early November, 2021, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison announced an enhancement strategy on economic engagement./.
