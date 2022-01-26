Politics Khammoune's leader pays pre-Tet visit to Quang Binh province Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Khammoune province of Laos Vanxay Phongsavanh visited and offered New Year wishes to leaders and people of the central Quang Binh province on January 25.

Politics President offers incense in memory of late Party, State leaders President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense in memory of late Party and State leaders on January 25 on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Politics NA Chairman hails Ca Mau province’s achievements in 2021 Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has commended the Party Organisation, administration and people of the southernmost province of Ca Mau for their achievements last year despite adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam, US should increase meetings, dialogues at high level: Deputy FM Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on January 25 held phone talks with Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the US President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the US National Security Council, and Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.