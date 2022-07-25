Congratulations extended to Egypt over National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 sent his congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the occasion of Egypt’s 70th National Day (July 23).
Also on the occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his greetings to Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue conveyed congratulations to President of the Egyptian Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek and Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Hanafy Ali El-Gebali.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son cabled his congratulatory message to his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry./.
