Congratulations extended to Irish Prime Minister
Irish PM Leo Varadkar (R) (Photo: AFP)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 19 sent a message of congratulations to Leo Varadkar on his taking office as Prime Minister of Ireland.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended congratulations to Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence Micheál Martin./.