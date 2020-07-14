Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Lee Hsien Loong, Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore, over the victory of the PAP in the 13th general election in Singapore.

Led by PM Lee Hsien Loong, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won the general election on July 10 with a majority, gaining 83 out of 93 seats in the parliament.



According to the Elections Department Singapore, the election saw a voter turnout of 95.63 percent, or more than 2.5 million voters. It was higher than the figure of 93.56 percent recorded in 2015./.