Luc Frieden,Prime Minister of Luxembourg (Photo: DPA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 20 sent a message of congratulations to Luc Frieden on his election as Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his congratulations to Xavier Bettel on being appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg./.